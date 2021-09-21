Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Santa Rosa stations charging $0.04 extra
(SANTA ROSA, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Santa Rosa area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Rosa area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 1028 Nm-156. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.58, listed at TA Travel Center at 2634 Historic Route 66.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.12
$3.57
$3.87
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$3.49
$3.99
$3.58
|card
card$3.14
$3.49
$3.99
$3.58
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
