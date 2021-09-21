CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, NM

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Santa Rosa stations charging $0.04 extra

Santa Rosa Times
Santa Rosa Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbqEH_0c3CZrJf00

(SANTA ROSA, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Santa Rosa area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Rosa area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 1028 Nm-156. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.58, listed at TA Travel Center at 2634 Historic Route 66.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop

1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.54

Pilot

2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$3.12
$3.57
$3.87
$--

TA Travel Center

2634 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.49
$3.99
$3.58
card
card$3.14
$3.49
$3.99
$3.58

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

