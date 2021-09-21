Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Santa Rosa stations charging $0.04 extra

(SANTA ROSA, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Santa Rosa area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Rosa area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 1028 Nm-156. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.58, listed at TA Travel Center at 2634 Historic Route 66.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop 1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.54

Pilot 2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ --

TA Travel Center 2634 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.58 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.58

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.