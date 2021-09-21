CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, MT

Price check: Diesel prices around Glasgow

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DI8ZZ_0c3CZpYD00

(GLASGOW, MT) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Glasgow area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Glasgow area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 108 1St Ave Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.22 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 430 1St Ave N, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Holiday

108 1St Ave N, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.74
$3.22

Conoco

1330 Us-2 W, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.74
$3.24

Cenex

430 1St Ave N, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$3.51
$3.76
$3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

