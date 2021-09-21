Price check: Diesel prices around Glasgow

(GLASGOW, MT) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Glasgow area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Glasgow area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 108 1St Ave Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.22 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 430 1St Ave N, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Holiday 108 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.22

Conoco 1330 Us-2 W, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.24

Cenex 430 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.76 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.