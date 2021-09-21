CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, OR

Diesel: Enterprise's cheapest, according to survey

Enterprise Today
 9 days ago
(ENTERPRISE, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Enterprise, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Enterprise area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 111 N W 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 111 N W 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

111 N W 1St St, Enterprise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.99

Texaco

207 S River St, Enterprise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

