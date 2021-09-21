Valentine diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(VALENTINE, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Valentine, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Valentine area went to Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 112 E Hwy 20, Valentine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Conoco 203 E Us-20, Valentine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.