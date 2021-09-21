Kimball diesel prices: $0.22/gallon savings at Kimball's cheapest station
(KIMBALL, NE) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kimball area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Kimball area went to Kwik Stop at 230 S Chestnut St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.27 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Conoco at 1700 Old Highway 71, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
