Diesel price update: Phillipsburg's cheapest station

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Phillipsburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Phillipsburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Alta at 695 State Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Rangeland Coopertives at 250 F St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Alta 695 State Street, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.04

Love's Country Store 709 E State St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Cenex 1390 State St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Rangeland Coopertives 250 F St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.