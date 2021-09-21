Diesel price update: Phillipsburg's cheapest station
(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Phillipsburg area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Phillipsburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Alta at 695 State Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Rangeland Coopertives at 250 F St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.04
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
