Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Machias
(MACHIAS, ME) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Machias, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Machias area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Irving at 8 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Irving at 8 Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.24
$3.59
$3.94
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
