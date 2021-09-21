Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Machias

(MACHIAS, ME) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Machias, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Machias area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Irving at 8 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Irving at 8 Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Irving 8 Main St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.