Eureka diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(EUREKA, KS) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Eureka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eureka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Phillips 66 at 205 W River St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.07, listed at Phillips 66 at 205 W River St.

The average price across the greater Eureka area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 205 W River St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Eastside Service 1500 E River St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.