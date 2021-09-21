CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, KS

Eureka diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVC1f_0c3CZe5S00

(EUREKA, KS) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Eureka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eureka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Phillips 66 at 205 W River St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.07, listed at Phillips 66 at 205 W River St.

The average price across the greater Eureka area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

205 W River St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.07

Eastside Service

1500 E River St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.29
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Eureka Dispatch

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka, KS
17
Followers
281
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy