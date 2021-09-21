Eureka diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(EUREKA, KS) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Eureka, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Eureka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Phillips 66 at 205 W River St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.07, listed at Phillips 66 at 205 W River St.
The average price across the greater Eureka area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.29
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
