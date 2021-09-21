Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Big Lake

(BIG LAKE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Big Lake area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Big Lake area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd St.

The average price across the greater Big Lake area was $3.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 49 W 2Nd St, Big Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Texaco 1105 E 2Nd St, Big Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Pilot 1310 E, Us-67, Big Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.