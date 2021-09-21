Survey of Junction diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.37

(JUNCTION, TX) Savings of as much as $0.37 per gallon on diesel were available in the Junction area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Junction area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Phillips 66 at 2350 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Pilot at 2342 N Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 2350 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 2.98

Shell 2416 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Pilot 2342 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.