Survey of Junction diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.37
(JUNCTION, TX) Savings of as much as $0.37 per gallon on diesel were available in the Junction area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Junction area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Phillips 66 at 2350 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Pilot at 2342 N Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$3.67
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.65
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.79
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
