CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction, TX

Survey of Junction diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.37

Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0c3CZcK000

(JUNCTION, TX) Savings of as much as $0.37 per gallon on diesel were available in the Junction area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Junction area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Phillips 66 at 2350 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Pilot at 2342 N Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66

2350 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.67
$2.98

Shell

2416 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.65
$2.99

Pilot

2342 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.79
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Junction Updates

Junction Updates

Junction, TX
10
Followers
277
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy