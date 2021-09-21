Local price review shows diesel prices around Exmore
(EXMORE, VA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Exmore, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Exmore area went to Royal Farms at 4317 Lankford Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Sunoco at 4140 Lankford Hwy, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.99
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
