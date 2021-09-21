CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exmore, VA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Exmore

Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fcue3_0c3CZbRH00

(EXMORE, VA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Exmore, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Exmore area went to Royal Farms at 4317 Lankford Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Sunoco at 4140 Lankford Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Royal Farms

4317 Lankford Hwy, Exmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.25

Spirit

9108 Lankford Hwy, Weirwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.99
$--
$3.25

Sunoco

36380 Lankford Hwy, Belle Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Sunoco

33330 Lankford Hwy, Painter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Sunoco

4140 Lankford Hwy, Exmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Exmore, VA
