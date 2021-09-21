Local price review shows diesel prices around Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Exmore, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Exmore area went to Royal Farms at 4317 Lankford Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Sunoco at 4140 Lankford Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Royal Farms 4317 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Spirit 9108 Lankford Hwy, Weirwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.99 $ -- $ 3.25

Sunoco 36380 Lankford Hwy, Belle Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 33330 Lankford Hwy, Painter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 4140 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.