Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Shippenville
(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Shippenville area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Shippenville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.55, at Valero at 401 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at CITGO at 10315 Us-322.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.61, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$3.40
$3.60
$3.55
|card
card$3.38
$3.45
$3.65
$3.60
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.85
$4.05
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.76
$3.96
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
