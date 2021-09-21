Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Shippenville

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Shippenville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Shippenville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.55, at Valero at 401 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at CITGO at 10315 Us-322.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.61, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 401 W Main St, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.38 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.60

Sunoco 160 E State St, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Jiffy 17933 Paint Blvd, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

WG Satterlee & Sons 6123 Canoe Ripple Rd, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

CITGO 10315 Us-322, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.65

Kwik Fill 22386 S 5Th Ave, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.