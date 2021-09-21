Survey of Lordsburg diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.01
(LORDSBURG, NM) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.01 depending on where in Lordsburg they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Lordsburg area went to Love's Travel Stop at 900 W Motel Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.54 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Pilot at 1050 E Motel Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Lordsburg area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.20
$3.50
$3.80
$3.54
|card
card$3.20
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.20
$3.62
$3.92
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.19
$3.62
$3.92
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0