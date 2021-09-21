Survey of Lordsburg diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.01

(LORDSBURG, NM) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.01 depending on where in Lordsburg they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Lordsburg area went to Love's Travel Stop at 900 W Motel Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.54 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Pilot at 1050 E Motel Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lordsburg area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop 900 W Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Pilot 1050 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.20 $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ --

Flying J 11 Old Us-70, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.