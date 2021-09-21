Price checks register Barnum diesel price, cheapest station
(BARNUM, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Barnum they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Barnum area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Minit Mart at 1050 Mn-73. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Minit Mart at 1050 Mn-73.
The average price across the greater Barnum area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
