Price checks register Barnum diesel price, cheapest station

(BARNUM, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Barnum they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Barnum area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Minit Mart at 1050 Mn-73. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Minit Mart at 1050 Mn-73.

The average price across the greater Barnum area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Minit Mart 1050 Mn-73, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 4694 Opportunity Dr, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.