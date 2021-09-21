CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby, ND

Rugby diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Rugby Journal
Rugby Journal
 9 days ago
(RUGBY, ND) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Rugby they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rugby area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Cenex at 401 Nd-2 Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Cenex at 401 Nd-2 Sw.

The average price across the greater Rugby area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex

401 Nd-2 Sw, Rugby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

