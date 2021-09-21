CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyman, WY

Local price review shows diesel prices around Lyman

Lyman Times
Lyman Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tj141_0c3CZTKL00

(LYMAN, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Lyman, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lyman area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 222 S Mainhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Maverik at 222 S Main, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.84

The average price across the greater Lyman area was $3.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik

222 S Main, Lyman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.16
$3.84

Maverik

655 No. Hwy 414, Mountain View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.16
$3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

