Local price review shows diesel prices around Lyman

(LYMAN, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Lyman, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lyman area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 222 S Mainhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Maverik at 222 S Main, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.84

The average price across the greater Lyman area was $3.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik 222 S Main, Lyman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 4.16 $ 3.84

Maverik 655 No. Hwy 414, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 4.16 $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.