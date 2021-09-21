Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Crane

(CRANE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Crane, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Crane area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Alon at 901 S Gaston St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.17, listed at Alon at 901 S Gaston St.

The average price across the greater Crane area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Alon 901 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.17

Stripes 423 N Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.22 $ 3.41 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.