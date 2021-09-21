Diesel price check: This is Karnes City's cheapest station
(KARNES CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Karnes City, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Karnes City area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 719 E Calvert Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1905 S Us-181, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.9
The average price across the greater Karnes City area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.18
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.19
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.19
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$3.23
$2.90
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
