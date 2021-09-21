Diesel price check: This is Karnes City's cheapest station

(KARNES CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Karnes City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Karnes City area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 719 E Calvert Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1905 S Us-181, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.9

The average price across the greater Karnes City area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 719 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.18 $ 2.84

Murphy USA 125 Business Park Blvd, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.84

H-E-B 105 N Sunset Strip St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.19 $ 2.84

Valero 102 S Sunset Strip St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 1905 S Us-181, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.