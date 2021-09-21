Colfax diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.04 per gallon
(COLFAX, WA) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Colfax area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Colfax area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 205 E Harrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Busch Distributors at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.87, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.11
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.11
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$--
$4.68
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$3.94
$3.99
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0