Colfax diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.04 per gallon

(COLFAX, WA) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Colfax area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Colfax area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 205 E Harrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Busch Distributors at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.87, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex 205 E Harrison St, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.11 $ 3.85

76 804 N Main St, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.11 $ 3.85

Busch Distributors 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ 4.68 $ 3.89

Chevron 113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.94 $ 3.99 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.