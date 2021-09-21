Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Red Lodge's cheapest

(RED LODGE, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Red Lodge area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Red Lodge area went to Town Pump at 710 Broadway St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.34 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Town Pump at 710 Broadway St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Red Lodge area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Town Pump 710 Broadway St, Red Lodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.