Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Red Lodge's cheapest
(RED LODGE, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Red Lodge area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Red Lodge area went to Town Pump at 710 Broadway St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.34 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Town Pump at 710 Broadway St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Red Lodge area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.71
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
