Thirsty truck? Here's Boardman's cheapest diesel

(BOARDMAN, OR) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Boardman area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Boardman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.42, at Love's Travel Stop at 78665 Tower Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Chevron at 101 N Main St.

The average price across the greater Boardman area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop 78665 Tower Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 3.42 card card $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 3.42

Sinclair 100 N Main St, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.57 $ -- $ -- $ 3.67 card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ -- $ 3.67

Chevron 101 N Main St, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.