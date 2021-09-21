Thirsty truck? Here's Boardman's cheapest diesel
(BOARDMAN, OR) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Boardman area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Boardman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.42, at Love's Travel Stop at 78665 Tower Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Chevron at 101 N Main St.
The average price across the greater Boardman area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.42
|card
card$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.57
$--
$--
$3.67
|card
card$3.57
$--
$--
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
