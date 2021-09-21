CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malad City, ID

Survey pinpoints Malad City's cheapest diesel

 9 days ago
(MALAD CITY, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Malad City they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Malad City area went to Maverik at 296 E 50 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sinclair at 102 Bannock St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Malad City area was $3.52, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik

296 E 50 S, Malad City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.88
$4.08
$3.49

KJ's Super Stores

226 50 N, Malad City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$--
$--
$3.49

Sinclair

102 Bannock St, Malad City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

