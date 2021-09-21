Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Candor's cheapest
(CANDOR, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Candor area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Candor area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 520 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 801 Nc-211 E, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.16
$3.56
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$2.99
$3.42
$3.76
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
