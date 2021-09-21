Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Candor's cheapest

(CANDOR, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Candor area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Candor area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 520 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 801 Nc-211 E, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 520 E Main St, Biscoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Pilot 801 Nc-211 E, Candor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.42 $ 3.76 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.