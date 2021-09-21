CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Oakridge station

 9 days ago
(OAKRIDGE, OR) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Oakridge area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Oakridge area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 47567 Hwy 58had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 47785 Or-58, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

The average price across the greater Oakridge area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil

47567 Hwy 58, Oakridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.75
card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.83

76

47688 Hwy 58, Oakridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.76
$3.95
$4.14
$3.76
card
card$3.86
$4.05
$4.24
$3.86

Chevron

47785 Or-58, Oakridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79
card
card$3.89
$4.08
$--
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

