Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Oakridge station

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Oakridge area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Oakridge area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 47567 Hwy 58had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 47785 Or-58, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

The average price across the greater Oakridge area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 47567 Hwy 58, Oakridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75 card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.83

76 47688 Hwy 58, Oakridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.76 $ 3.95 $ 4.14 $ 3.76 card card $ 3.86 $ 4.05 $ 4.24 $ 3.86

Chevron 47785 Or-58, Oakridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.08 $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.