Local price review shows diesel prices around Onawa
(ONAWA, IA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Onawa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Onawa area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 70610Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 70610Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14
The average price across the greater Onawa area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0