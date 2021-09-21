Local price review shows diesel prices around Onawa

(ONAWA, IA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Onawa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Onawa area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 70610Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 70610Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

The average price across the greater Onawa area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 70610Th St, Onawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Cenex 22811 Filbert Ave, Onawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.