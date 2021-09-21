CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onawa, IA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Onawa

Onawa News Flash
 9 days ago
(ONAWA, IA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Onawa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Onawa area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 70610Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 70610Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

The average price across the greater Onawa area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

70610Th St, Onawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14

Cenex

22811 Filbert Ave, Onawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

