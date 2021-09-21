CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian, TX

Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Canadian station

 9 days ago
(CANADIAN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Canadian, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Canadian area on Tuesday, found that Fronk Oil at 718 S 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Fronk Oil at 718 S 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Canadian area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fronk Oil

718 S 2Nd St, Canadian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Canadian, TX
ABOUT

With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

