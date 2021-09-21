Survey of Columbus diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.02

(COLUMBUS, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.02 in the greater Columbus area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Columbus area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 602 E 8Th Ave Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.34 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 101 S Pratten St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.36

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 602 E 8Th Ave N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.34 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.34

Cenex 101 S Pratten St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.