Survey of Columbus diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.02
(COLUMBUS, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.02 in the greater Columbus area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Columbus area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 602 E 8Th Ave Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.34 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 101 S Pratten St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.36
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.34
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.36
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
