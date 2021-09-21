Survey of Sonora diesel prices shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

(SONORA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sonora area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sonora area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 3880 Sl-467.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 610 S Crockett Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.70 $ 3.24

Sunoco 503 Us-277 N , Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ 3.70 $ 3.24

Love's Travel Stop 3880 Sl-467, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.