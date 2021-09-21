Survey of Sonora diesel prices shows where to save $0.10 per gallon
(SONORA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sonora area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sonora area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 3880 Sl-467.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.70
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.45
$3.70
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$3.34
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.64
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
