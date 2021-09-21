Diesel survey: Hillsboro's cheapest station
(HILLSBORO, KS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Hillsboro area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hillsboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Dollar General at 605 Orchard Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Casey's at 314 N Ash St.
The average price across the greater Hillsboro area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
