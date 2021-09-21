Diesel survey: Hillsboro's cheapest station

(HILLSBORO, KS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Hillsboro area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hillsboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Dollar General at 605 Orchard Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Casey's at 314 N Ash St.

The average price across the greater Hillsboro area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Dollar General 605 Orchard Dr, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Epps Farm Service 600 Western Heights, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 314 N Ash St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.