Price checks register Spicer diesel price, cheapest station

(SPICER, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Spicer, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Spicer area went to Shell at 102 Ruth St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 102 Ruth St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Spicer area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 102 Ruth St, Spicer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

BP 207 Access Way, Spicer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

ARCO 300 Mn-23 , Spicer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.