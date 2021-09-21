Price checks register Spicer diesel price, cheapest station
(SPICER, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Spicer, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Spicer area went to Shell at 102 Ruth St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 102 Ruth St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Spicer area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
