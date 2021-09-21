CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

Price checks register Spicer diesel price, cheapest station

Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0c3CYhlq00

(SPICER, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Spicer, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Spicer area went to Shell at 102 Ruth St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 102 Ruth St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Spicer area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

102 Ruth St, Spicer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

BP

207 Access Way, Spicer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19

ARCO

300 Mn-23 , Spicer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

