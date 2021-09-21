CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haskell, TX

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Haskell

Haskell News Flash
Haskell News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUQ2t_0c3CYgt700

(HASKELL, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Haskell they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Haskell area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Stripes at 106 N 1St St E . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Stripes at 106 N 1St St E .

The average price across the greater Haskell area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Stripes

106 N 1St St E , Haskell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Daily

Diesel price check: This is Lincoln's cheapest station

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lincoln area went to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 205 N 9Th St, the survey found:
LINCOLN, NE
Brooklyn Beat

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
BROOKLYN, NY
Motor City Metro

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $130.91 if you’re buying diesel in Detroit, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Detroit area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 3735 E Vernor Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $133.9, listed at Esso at 3511 Wyandotte St E.
DETROIT, MI
Haskell News Flash

Haskell News Flash

Haskell, TX
11
Followers
262
Post
984
Views
ABOUT

With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy