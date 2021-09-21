How Can Occupational Therapy Help Children with Autism?
Using sensory integration therapy tools can help patients and families live more successful and satisfying lives. In 2020, the CDC reported that around 1 out of 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Many children with autism experience sensory differences, which can include over and/or under-sensitivity to light, sound, smell, taste or touch; unusual interest in the sensory aspects of the environment and obsession with particular types of stimuli; and/or difficulty integrating two or more sensations. These symptoms can be debilitating as they interfere with so many ordinary activities of daily life. Something as simple as taking a shower or getting a haircut can be immensely challenging and feel like an overwhelming amount of sensory stimulation. At the other extreme, some autistic individuals have a reduced sense of pain which can create safety concerns.nexus.jefferson.edu
