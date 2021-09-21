CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Can Occupational Therapy Help Children with Autism?

By Karuna Meda
jefferson.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing sensory integration therapy tools can help patients and families live more successful and satisfying lives. In 2020, the CDC reported that around 1 out of 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Many children with autism experience sensory differences, which can include over and/or under-sensitivity to light, sound, smell, taste or touch; unusual interest in the sensory aspects of the environment and obsession with particular types of stimuli; and/or difficulty integrating two or more sensations. These symptoms can be debilitating as they interfere with so many ordinary activities of daily life. Something as simple as taking a shower or getting a haircut can be immensely challenging and feel like an overwhelming amount of sensory stimulation. At the other extreme, some autistic individuals have a reduced sense of pain which can create safety concerns.

