Survey of Manila diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.11

(MANILA, AR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Manila area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Manila area on Tuesday, found that Circle N Market at 680 Ar-77had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 281 W Ar-18 Bypass, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle N Market 680 Ar-77, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.18

Exxon 281 W Ar-18 Bypass, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.