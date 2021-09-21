Price check: Diesel prices around Wilton
(WILTON, ME) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Wilton, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Wilton area went to CITGO at 380 Us-2 East, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Irving at 507 Wilton Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.80
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
