Price check: Diesel prices around Wilton

(WILTON, ME) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Wilton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wilton area went to CITGO at 380 Us-2 East, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Irving at 507 Wilton Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 380 Us-2 East, Wilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

CITGO 254 Wilton Rd, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Irving 507 Wilton Rd, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.