Wilton, ME

Price check: Diesel prices around Wilton

 9 days ago
(WILTON, ME) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Wilton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wilton area went to CITGO at 380 Us-2 East, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Irving at 507 Wilton Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

380 Us-2 East, Wilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.01

CITGO

254 Wilton Rd, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.02

Irving

507 Wilton Rd, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.80
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wilton, ME
With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

