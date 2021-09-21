CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott City, KS

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Scott City

Scott City Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0c3CYOC900

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Scott City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Scott City area went to Casey's at 104 W 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Scott City area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

104 W 5Th St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.60
$3.17

Love's Travel Stop

1720 S Main St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.38
card
card$3.08
$--
$3.68
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Scott City Post

Scott City, KS
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

