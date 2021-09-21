Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Scott City
(SCOTT CITY, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Scott City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Scott City area went to Casey's at 104 W 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Scott City area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.60
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.38
|card
card$3.08
$--
$3.68
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
