Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Scott City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Scott City area went to Casey's at 104 W 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Scott City area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 104 W 5Th St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.17

Love's Travel Stop 1720 S Main St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.68 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.