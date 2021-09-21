Price checks register Cotulla diesel price, cheapest station
(COTULLA, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.64 in the greater Cotulla area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cotulla area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.65, at Exxon at 1206 Fm-468. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Flying J at 921 N Ih-35.
The average price across the greater Cotulla area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.52
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
