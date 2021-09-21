Price checks register Cotulla diesel price, cheapest station

(COTULLA, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.64 in the greater Cotulla area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cotulla area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.65, at Exxon at 1206 Fm-468. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Flying J at 921 N Ih-35.

The average price across the greater Cotulla area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 1206 Fm-468, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.65

Valero 1162 E Fm-468, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Flying J 921 N Ih-35, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.52 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.