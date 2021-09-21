CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burney, CA

Burney diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Burney Times
Burney Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0c3CY7H300

(BURNEY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Burney, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Burney area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 38389 Ca-299had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 38389 Ca-299, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.29

The average price across the greater Burney area was $4.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

38389 Ca-299, Burney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$4.89
$4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

