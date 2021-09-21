CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, GA

Morganton diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Morganton's cheapest station

Morganton Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0c3CY6OK00

(MORGANTON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Morganton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Morganton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

445 Progress Circle, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.25
$3.31
$3.04

Exxon

8200 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$3.15
$3.55
$3.09
card
card$2.96
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

Exxon

5980 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$3.05
$3.35
$3.09
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

Ingles

5679 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.11
$3.36
$3.09

Conoco

4900 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09

RaceWay

4581 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.37
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Morganton, GA
