Morganton diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Morganton's cheapest station
(MORGANTON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Morganton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Morganton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.25
$3.31
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.88
$3.15
$3.55
$3.09
|card
card$2.96
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$3.05
$3.35
$3.09
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.11
$3.36
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.37
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
