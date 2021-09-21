Morganton diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Morganton's cheapest station

(MORGANTON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Morganton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Morganton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 445 Progress Circle, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.25 $ 3.31 $ 3.04

Exxon 8200 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Exxon 5980 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Ingles 5679 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.11 $ 3.36 $ 3.09

Conoco 4900 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

RaceWay 4581 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.