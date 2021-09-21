CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions’ Ifeatu Melifonwu suffers ‘bad’ injury in Week 2 loss to Packers, expected to miss multiple games

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially an 0-2 start in Dan Campbell’s inaugural season as head coach for the Detroit Lions and, two weeks in, he’s already being forced to take some lumps. After nearly mounting an impressive comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in the regular-season opener, the Lions got run out of Lambeau Field by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and the game isn’t the only thing they lost on Monday night. Ifeatu Melifonwu, the team’s rookie third-round pick, suffered an injury that is expected to sideline him for several weeks.

