Lions’ Ifeatu Melifonwu suffers ‘bad’ injury in Week 2 loss to Packers, expected to miss multiple games

One bettor had his luck run out just short of cashing in on one of the more improbable bets of the NFL season thus far. Leading up to the Packers-Lions Week 2 matchup on "Monday Night Football", BetMGM revealed that one bettor had hit on the first 15 picks of his 16-leg parlay. The final piece to that puzzle was a straight-up win by the Lions at Lambeau Field. If that came to fruition, the person who placed the bet would've turned $25 into $736,959. Unfortunately, they couldn't get over that final hump.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO