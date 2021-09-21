Here's A Manual Porsche 928 That'll Cost A Lot Less Than £1.5 Million

A super skinny black jean is my uniform, to be sure, but there are many occasions that call for something else. And when I say "something else," what I really mean is "chinos." The style is usually made of pure cotton, sometimes mixed with synthetic fibers for extra stretch, and comes in every hue—khaki being the go-to. Since what feels like time immemorial (but really since the late 1800s), the style has been an integral part of a man’s wardrobe. In other words, we all need to cop chinos. And when we do, the place to look is—drum roll, please—Amazon.

APPAREL ・ 13 HOURS AGO