Here's A Manual Porsche 928 That'll Cost A Lot Less Than £1.5 Million

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from the record-breaking $2m auction of a 928 from Risky Business, we thought we'd take a look at a slightly more affordable example. The crowd apparently “went wild” when a 1979 Porsche 928 S sold for a whopping, record obliterating $1.98 million at auction last weekend. If we were at the Barrett-Jackson bash in Houston, though, I think our reaction would be more along the lines of befuddlement.

carthrottle.com

#Used Cars#Porsche 928#Auction#Classic Car#Risky Business#Guards Red#Dc Engineering#Mot
