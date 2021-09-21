CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Norton stations charging $0.05 extra

 9 days ago
(NORTON, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Norton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Norton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop

303 W Holme St, Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.14
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.44
$3.19

Alta Convenience

812 North State St., Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.09
$3.34
$3.16

Casey's

101 E Holme St, Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.44
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Norton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

