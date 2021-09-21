Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Norton stations charging $0.05 extra

(NORTON, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Norton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Norton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop 303 W Holme St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Alta Convenience 812 North State St., Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.16

Casey's 101 E Holme St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.