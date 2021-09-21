Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Norton stations charging $0.05 extra
(NORTON, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Norton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Norton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.14
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.09
$3.34
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.44
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
