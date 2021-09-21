Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Walsenburg

(WALSENBURG, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Walsenburg, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Walsenburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.65, at Conoco at 416 Us 87. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Loaf 'N Jug at 200 Main St .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.67, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 416 Us 87, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.76 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Loaf 'N Jug 200 Main St , Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.