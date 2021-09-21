Thirsty truck? Here's New Bloomfield's cheapest diesel
(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the New Bloomfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the New Bloomfield area went to Sunoco at 230 S Carlisle St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.55 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sunoco at 230 S Carlisle St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.29
$3.63
$3.79
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
