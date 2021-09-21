Thirsty truck? Here's New Bloomfield's cheapest diesel

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the New Bloomfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New Bloomfield area went to Sunoco at 230 S Carlisle St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.55 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sunoco at 230 S Carlisle St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 230 S Carlisle St, New Bloomfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.63 $ 3.79 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.