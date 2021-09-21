Survey of Burns diesel prices reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station
(BURNS, OR) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Burns area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Burns area went to Shell at 1202 Oregon Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.77 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.78, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$4.15
$4.37
$3.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$--
$--
$3.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
