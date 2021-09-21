Survey of Burns diesel prices reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station

(BURNS, OR) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Burns area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Burns area went to Shell at 1202 Oregon Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.77 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.78, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1202 Oregon Ave, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.15 $ 4.37 $ 3.77

Ed's Fast Break 740 Us-20 S , Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.77

FuelGood 19 W Monroe St, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Chevron 617 N Us-20, Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Sinclair 103 Us-20 S, Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.