Burns, OR

Survey of Burns diesel prices reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station

Burns Bulletin
 9 days ago
(BURNS, OR) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Burns area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Burns area went to Shell at 1202 Oregon Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.77 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.78, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

1202 Oregon Ave, Burns
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$4.15
$4.37
$3.77

Ed's Fast Break

740 Us-20 S , Hines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$--
$--
$3.77

FuelGood

19 W Monroe St, Burns
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.79

Chevron

617 N Us-20, Hines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$3.79

Sinclair

103 Us-20 S, Hines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

