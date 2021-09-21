Lawtey diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(LAWTEY, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Lawtey area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lawtey area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 23002 Us-301had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 23002 Us-301, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 23002 Us-301, Lawtey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.