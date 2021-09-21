Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in West Wendover
(WEST WENDOVER, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater West Wendover area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the West Wendover area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.35 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1200 W Wendover Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.15
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.75, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$4.07
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$3.82
$4.14
$4.32
$4.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0