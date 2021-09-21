CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Wendover, NV

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in West Wendover

West Wendover News Watch
 9 days ago
(WEST WENDOVER, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater West Wendover area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the West Wendover area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.35 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1200 W Wendover Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.75, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd, Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.35

Shell

80 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.59

Sinclair

230 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$4.07
$--
$3.59

Pilot

1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
card
card$3.82
$4.14
$4.32
$4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With West Wendover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

