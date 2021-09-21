Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in West Wendover

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater West Wendover area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the West Wendover area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.35 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1200 W Wendover Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.75, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Shell 80 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sinclair 230 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 4.07 $ -- $ 3.59

Pilot 1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.82 $ 4.14 $ 4.32 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.