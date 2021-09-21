CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, WA

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Oroville stations charging $0.30 extra

 9 days ago
(OROVILLE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Oroville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Oroville area went to P & D at 33600 Us-97, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 1501 Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Oroville area was $3.71, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

P & D

33600 Us-97, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59

Super Duper Foods

33607 Us-97, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.16
$3.59

Gene's Native Smokes

5 Wards Rd, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69

Exxon

2208 Juniper St, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.06
$4.26
$3.79

Chevron

1501 Main St, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.14
$4.33
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

