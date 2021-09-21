Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Oroville stations charging $0.30 extra

(OROVILLE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Oroville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Oroville area went to P & D at 33600 Us-97, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 1501 Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Oroville area was $3.71, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

P & D 33600 Us-97, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Super Duper Foods 33607 Us-97, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.16 $ 3.59

Gene's Native Smokes 5 Wards Rd, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Exxon 2208 Juniper St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.06 $ 4.26 $ 3.79

Chevron 1501 Main St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.14 $ 4.33 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.