Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Oroville stations charging $0.30 extra
(OROVILLE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Oroville area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Oroville area went to P & D at 33600 Us-97, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 1501 Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Oroville area was $3.71, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.16
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.06
$4.26
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.14
$4.33
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
