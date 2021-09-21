Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Linn

(LINN, MO) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Linn, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Linn area went to Casey's at 501 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 501 E Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 501 E Main St, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Break Time 1300 E Main St , Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1763 Us-50 E, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 1780 Hwy 50 East, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.