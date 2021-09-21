Survey of Galivants Ferry diesel prices reveals $0.01 savings at cheapest station
(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Galivants Ferry, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Galivants Ferry area went to Sunoco at 135 W Us-501, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.1, at Shell at 2875 Us-501 E, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.79
$3.10
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
