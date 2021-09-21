Survey of Galivants Ferry diesel prices reveals $0.01 savings at cheapest station

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Galivants Ferry, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Galivants Ferry area went to Sunoco at 135 W Us-501, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.1, at Shell at 2875 Us-501 E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 135 W Us-501, Galivants Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Exxon 2841 Us-501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Speedway 2949 Us-501 East, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Shell 2875 Us-501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.