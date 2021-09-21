Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sutton
(SUTTON, WV) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Sutton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sutton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.55, at Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.61, listed at Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.53
$3.61
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0