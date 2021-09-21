CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sutton, WV

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sutton

Sutton News Beat
Sutton News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFobg_0c3CXAsC00

(SUTTON, WV) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Sutton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sutton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.55, at Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.61, listed at Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Pilot

270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.53
$3.61

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutton, WV
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
CNN

Amazon settles case with former employees who claim they were illegally fired

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon has reached a settlement with two former employees who claimed they were illegally fired after speaking out against the company. Two former Amazon corporate workers, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, said that Amazon (AMZN)fired them last year after they organized workers around climate action and warehouse conditions during the pandemic. Amazon said it fired the workers for "repeatedly violating internal policies."
BUSINESS
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Sutton News Beat

Sutton News Beat

Sutton, WV
32
Followers
305
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy