Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sutton

(SUTTON, WV) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Sutton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sutton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.55, at Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.61, listed at Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Pilot 270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.53 $ 3.61

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.